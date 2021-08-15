Scala Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $6,093.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00049002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00135382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,162.18 or 1.00054323 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.94 or 0.00873932 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.18 or 0.06914339 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.