Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Scholar Rock worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,381.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after acquiring an additional 635,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,574,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after acquiring an additional 390,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 187,477 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SRRK opened at $39.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

