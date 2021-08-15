Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Raised by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after purchasing an additional 418,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after purchasing an additional 898,960 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,742,000 after purchasing an additional 118,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,733,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,604,796. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.74 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.07.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

