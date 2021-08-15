Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 9.6% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 59.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDF traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 383,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,963. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.48. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.