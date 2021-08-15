Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,113 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $40.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

