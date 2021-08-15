Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 105,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $40.40. 2,444,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,446. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

