Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,823 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 9.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $46,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 25,320 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.85 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.73.

