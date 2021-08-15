Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Holdings Cut by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after acquiring an additional 294,381 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after acquiring an additional 253,118 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,657,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,557. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.48.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

