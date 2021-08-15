Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s Largest Position

Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 22.2% of Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. owned 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the period.

SCHG stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.35. 184,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.48. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

