Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,565. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.