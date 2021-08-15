Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.5% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.