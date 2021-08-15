Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 178,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,591,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.19. 167,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $79.58.

