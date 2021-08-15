Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. 167,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.