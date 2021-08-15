Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Black Diamond Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

