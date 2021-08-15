Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 6.5% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 258.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.19. 167,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,201. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

