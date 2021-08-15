Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Holdings Lifted by Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,152,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,153 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,290,000 after buying an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after buying an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after buying an additional 179,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,669,000 after buying an additional 116,569 shares in the last quarter.

SCHH stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The company had a trading volume of 385,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $48.40.

