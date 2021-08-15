Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 3.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $47.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40.

