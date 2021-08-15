Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) is BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 579,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 7.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $36,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 159,040 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,751,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 176,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 53,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $60.31 and a 52 week high of $63.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81.

