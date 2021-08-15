Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 1.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,724,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.81.

