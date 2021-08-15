Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Decreased by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 125.0% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54,664 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,343,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 242,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,828,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $107.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

