Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 29,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $77.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.03.

