Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 137.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after buying an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41.

