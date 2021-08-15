Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 51,601 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 168,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 56,105 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 269,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 53,251 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,524. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41.

