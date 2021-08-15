Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) is Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s 8th Largest Position

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 196,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000.

SCHA traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $101.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,431. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $106.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

