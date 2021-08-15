Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $101.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.41. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

