Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) Short Interest Update

Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decrease of 52.4% from the July 15th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SCPS opened at $4.53 on Friday. Scopus BioPharma has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPS. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Scopus BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter worth $403,000.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

