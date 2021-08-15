ScPrime (SCP) Market Capitalization Hits $2.27 Million

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 15th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $8,505.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for $0.0611 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002804 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00058123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00131092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00015910 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 43,822,461 coins and its circulating supply is 37,138,850 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

