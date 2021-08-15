Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd cut its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,126,768 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 42.4% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned about 0.42% of SEA worth $584,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.71. 1,882,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,569. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $124.39 and a 1-year high of $315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.38. The company has a market capitalization of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.43 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.27.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

