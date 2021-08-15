Searle & CO. Makes New Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.30 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph F. Fadool sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $928,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,301,254.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

