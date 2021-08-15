Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SOMLY stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Secom has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Secom had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Secom will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Secom

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

