Secret Price Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $111.35 million and $1.53 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.77 or 0.00444811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012474 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.69 or 0.01390353 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

