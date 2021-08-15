Seedify.fund One Day Volume Reaches $8.67 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 155.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $2.00 or 0.00004335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $9.85 million and approximately $8.67 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047974 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00132346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.70 or 0.00153761 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,744.23 or 0.99479394 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.55 or 0.00878308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.17 or 0.07058445 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

