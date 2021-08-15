SEEN (SEEN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Million

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, SEEN has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for $4.20 or 0.00008807 BTC on major exchanges. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $16,115.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00058804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015523 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.61 or 0.00869431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00107912 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00044281 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official website is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars.

