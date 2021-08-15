SEEN Trading Down 19.8% Over Last Week (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 15th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $27,259.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SEEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.04 or 0.00008764 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00057582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.90 or 0.00866170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00104686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00043829 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

