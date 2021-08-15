Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Short Interest Up 80.8% in July

Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 80.8% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 5.0% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 48,554 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the second quarter valued at about $6,180,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

SIC stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.86 million, a P/E ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.62. Select Interior Concepts has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $2.00. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Select Interior Concepts will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIC. Truist downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Select Interior Concepts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

