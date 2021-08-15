Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

Select Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Shares of NYSE SEM opened at $35.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Select Medical has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,550 shares of company stock valued at $12,249,037. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

