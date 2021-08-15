Selfkey (KEY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.82 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. Selfkey has a total market cap of $47.50 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,669,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

