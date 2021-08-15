Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $106.00 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.84.
In related news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of Semler Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Semler Scientific Company Profile
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
See Also: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.