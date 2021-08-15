Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 20.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.67% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $61,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 153.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.85. 430,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,126. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.64 and a 52-week high of $56.55.

