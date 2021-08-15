Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $10.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $10,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 642,310 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,053,000 after acquiring an additional 372,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,809. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.21 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

