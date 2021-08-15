Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Has $9.54 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned 0.81% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $9,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.60. 13,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,154. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.14. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $79.59 and a 52 week high of $110.62.

