Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.3% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 80,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 21,667 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.76. 2,601,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,435,829. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

