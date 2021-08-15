Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 6,936 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up 4.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 49,267,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,731,000 after buying an additional 13,340,106 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,355,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,407,000 after purchasing an additional 763,540 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,885,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,850 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.26. 2,724,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.81. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $63.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.