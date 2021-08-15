Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.2% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.36. 4,326,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

