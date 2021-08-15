Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,213,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 23.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $69,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 670,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,304,000 after purchasing an additional 110,368 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 31,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,734. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

