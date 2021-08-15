Sentinel (DVPN) Hits Market Cap of $79.38 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last week, Sentinel has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $79.38 million and $290,712.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,613,265,386 coins and its circulating supply is 3,913,242,355 coins. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

