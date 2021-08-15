Sentivate Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $32.07 million and approximately $125,804.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00058901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015626 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.49 or 0.00868321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00108928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00044625 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars.

