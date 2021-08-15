Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SGBAF opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92. SES has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.28.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

