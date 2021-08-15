SF Capital (SFCP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.00

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One SF Capital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SF Capital has a total market cap of $60,743.24 and approximately $4.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00048128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.90 or 0.00132983 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.21 or 0.00155514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,891.57 or 1.00216337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.95 or 0.00877754 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SF Capital

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

