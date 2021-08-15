Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Shake Shack worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,722,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,417 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,842,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,958 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,903,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,613,000 after acquiring an additional 537,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shake Shack by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,247,000 after acquiring an additional 50,437 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after acquiring an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.17 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.59 and a beta of 1.73.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $187.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SHAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.56.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total transaction of $105,327.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,066 shares of company stock worth $310,361. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

